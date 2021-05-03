2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed to commemorate Sir Stirling Moss

- Mr Goodwood will be remembered at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

- Mercedes-Benz 300SLR ‘722’ will be on display at both events.

Sir Stirling Moss, who passed away in April 2020, will be commemorated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 and later at the Goodwood Revival. Moreover, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy will also return as a permanent fixture at the Goodwood Revival this year.

It was at the Goodwood Motor Circuit that Moss took part and won his very first race. In the years that followed, Moss contested 56 races at Goodwood, winning 21 of them and finishing on the podium additional 13 times. Sir Moss also bagged seven Tourist Trophy victories; two for Ferrari and two for Aston Martin, including clinching the British marque’s world championship title in 1959. He was one of the founding patrons of the Festival of Speed and a regular competitor at the Revival. No wonder Sir Stirling Moss was christened as ‘Mr Goodwood’.

This also marks the anniversary of the 1955 Mille Miglia, which Moss won completing the epic 1000-mile race in 10:7:48 seconds, at an average speed of 150kmph. Honouring this achievement at the Festival of Speed, Mercedes-Benz will be displaying the legendary 300SLR ‘722’ in which he competed – which is auspicious since it has been rarely seen outside the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. Mercedes-Benz will also be bringing a W196 Formula 1 car of the type Moss used to win his first Grand Prix, at Aintree in 1955.

What’s more, the Goodwood Revival in September will host the largest ever gathering of Moss’ competition cars, celebrating his life and career – that sadly wasn’t possible in 2020. Returning for the parade will be ‘722’ in what will be one of its last public outings for many years. Assembling on the track with it will be the Lotus 18 in which Moss defeated the mighty ‘Sharknose’ Ferraris at both Monaco and the Nurburgring in 1961. Returning to Goodwood will also be the Rob Walker Racing Ferrari 250 GT SWB which Moss drove to his last Goodwood win in 1961. Joining the Revival parade will be the Aston Martin DB3S in which he finished second at Le Mans, and the Nurburgring 1000km-winning DBR1. The real rarity at the event will be the Ferguson P99 four-wheel-drive Grand Prix car which Moss piloted to victory in the International Gold Cup in 1961.

The 2021 Revival will also be the second running of the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy. Formerly the Kinrara Trophy, this race was renamed for Goodwood SpeedWeek and will now become a permanent fixture on the Goodwood calendar which usually takes place on the Friday night of the Revival weekend.

Finally, the 78th Members’ Meeting in October will see the third running of the Moss Trophy for GT cars – a fitting way to keep the Moss name alive at Goodwood’s most exclusive race meeting.