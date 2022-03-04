CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India records sale of 18,121 units in February 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    301 Views
    Kia India records sale of 18,121 units in February 2022

    - Kia India records a Y-o-Y growth of more than eight per cent 

    - The company recently launched the Carens MPV

    Kia India has reported a sale of 18,121 units in February 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth of over eight per cent. The Seltos remains the top contributor to the overall sales with 6,575 units, with Sonet and the Carnival contributing 6,154 units and 283 units, respectively. The Carens dispatches stood at 5,109 units last month.

    Kia launched the Carens MPV in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the new model and you can read our review here. The carmaker recently started the third shift in India and targets to produce over 3 lakh vehicles in the calendar year, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the development, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million sales mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market. With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constrain from Q2 onwards.”

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen India registers sale of 4,028 units in February 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India records sale of 18,121 units in February 2022