Kia India records sale of 18,121 units in February 2022

- Kia India records a Y-o-Y growth of more than eight per cent

- The company recently launched the Carens MPV

Kia India has reported a sale of 18,121 units in February 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth of over eight per cent. The Seltos remains the top contributor to the overall sales with 6,575 units, with Sonet and the Carnival contributing 6,154 units and 283 units, respectively. The Carens dispatches stood at 5,109 units last month.

Kia launched the Carens MPV in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the new model and you can read our review here. The carmaker recently started the third shift in India and targets to produce over 3 lakh vehicles in the calendar year, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the development, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million sales mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market. With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constrain from Q2 onwards.”