Tata Altroz infotainment system gets a design update

- Physical buttons eliminated for the touchscreen infotainment system

- Continues to get iRA connected car tech

Tata Motors has discreetly updated the infotainment system on the Altroz hatchback. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system offered on the XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ now lets go of the physical buttons that were placed below the aircon vents.

The space now features the ‘Altroz’ badging on the dashboard. Although the overall dashboard with the ambient lighting around the infotainment unit looks premium, the removal of physical buttons reduces the overall convenience and usability. Similar changes were introduced last month on the Nexon SUV, details of which can be read here.

The floating infotainment system recently got updated with connected car tech that the brand has named – ‘iRA’. It packs in a host of features such as vehicle health data, geofencing, voice commands, gamification, personalised wallpaper, and a customisable screen. Apart from that, features like automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, and multi-drive modes make the hatchback competent enough in the segment.

The Altroz can be had with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine making 85bhp/113Nm torque, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine generating 108bhp/140Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine developing 89bhp/200Nm torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard whereas there is no automatic gearbox on offer.