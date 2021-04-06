Tata Nexon infotainment system gets updated design

-Physical buttons removed for the 7.0-inch screen

Tata has discretely updated the infotainment for its Nexon SUV and has done this by doing away with the physical buttons for the display. This is only for the 7.0-inch floating display unit available with the XZ and XZ+ trim levels.

While removing the buttons gives the overall appearance of the dashboard a streamlined feel, it is a bit odd considering that many manufacturers are now finding it sensible to bring back buttons and dials for better functionality. However, it should be noted that in these top-spec models, you always got steering mounted controls for all the functions that these (now removed) buttons performed. The ICE powered Nexon is the first to get this update and we expect it to also take place for the Nexon EV as well as the Harrier and Safari both of which use similar systems.

To recap, the Tata Nexon in the top-spec XZ and XZ+ trim is offered with a Harman developed 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s Android Auto/Apple Car Play compatible. It runs Tata’s connect Next infotainment system that is offered with voice control, video playback and notification readout.