Toyota India retails 9,622 units in April 2021

- Sales witness M-o-M decline of 55.9 per cent

- Annual maintenance program at both factories affected production

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported that the company sold a total of 9,622 cars in April 2021. The business done by the carmaker was lower in the last month as compared to 15,001 units retailed in March 2021. The drop in sales attributes to the partial lockdown imposed in different parts of the country.

Recently, the company had also announced its annual maintenance program across both its plants at Bidadi from 26 April to 14 May, 2021. Witnessing a temporary halt in operations, the overall supply of vehicles has also been affected in the country. However, the slowdown will have no impact on models such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser and other CBU models.

Earlier in April, the automaker also hiked prices of Camry, Fortuner, Legender, and Innova Crysta significantly and you can read the new prices of all the models here. Last month, Toyota also announced that it will cover the Coivd-19 vaccination costs for all its employees, their family members, and contract employees, details of which can be read here. The automaker aims to reimburse the cost of both doses for approximately 25,000 employees.

Expressing his views, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “Despite the challenges, we continue to witness good demand owing to personal mobility needs and the same has helped us clock 9622 units of wholesales in the month of April 2021. We have been able to partially fulfill pending orders by making use of the pipeline finished goods inventory, so as to ensure minimal discomfort to our customers. However, partial lockdown in different parts of the country has enhanced the gap between wholesale and retail. Also, sporadic lockdowns impacting different states & cities for varying durations has increased logistical challenges to supply the right vehicle to the right dealership and at the right time. We are trying our best to work around such logistical challenges so as to be able to meet customer requirements at the earliest.”