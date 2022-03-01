Kia India starts third shift at Anantapur plant; ramps up production

- Aims to produce three lakh cars annually

- To utilise 100 per cent of the plant’s capacity

In a bid to minimise the waiting period on its cars, Kia India has announced that it will start the third shift at its Anantapur plant from today. The carmaker will utilise the plant’s 100 per cent capacity and is expected to ramp up the production to three lakh units annually.

Last month, Kia launched the Carens MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens is available across five variants, three engine options, and eight monotone exterior shades and you can know more about it here. We have driven the new Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets. India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of the third shift will ensure just that.”