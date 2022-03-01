New car launches in March 2022

With the onset of the new month, there are as many as eight new cars slated to be launched. While some are new cars, few are facelifts and unveils. These launches are spread across the budget segment to the luxury segment of the automotive industry. We have curated a list of the upcoming car launches in March 2022, and you can read about it below.

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI – 3 March

While Skoda has announced that the Slavia 1.0-litre TSI will be available at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the prices of the 1.5-litre versions will be announced on 3 March. The 1.5-litre TSI motor with active cylinder technology is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm torque. It will be mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. It is to be noted that the Slavia 1.5 will only be offered in the top-spec Style trim.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – 3 March

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to bring in its second Maybach model in India. To be launched on 3 March, the Maybach S-Class will be positioned above the standard S-Class and is likely to be offered in limited numbers. We expect the Maybach luxury sedan to be offered in two trims with two different engine options.

Volkswagen Virtus Unveil – 8 March

After the Taigun SUV, the Virtus will be the next big offering from Volkswagen. It will replace the ageing Vento sedan and will be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform. The Virtus will be bigger in dimensions, will get new-age features, and will be powered by two petrol engines. More details will be known on 8 March. Until then, stay tuned.

Lexus NX 350h facelift – 9 March

Lexus India is all set to bring in its first model for 2022 in the form of the new NX 350h. While the bookings for the refreshed luxury SUV commenced on 19 January, the prices are slated to be announced on 9 March. The 2022 NX 350h will feature tweaked exterior styling and added features.

2022 MG ZS EV facelift

A few weeks back, MG revealed the facelifted version of the MG ZS EV. The electric SUV features revised front and rear bumpers, new head and tail lights, redesigned alloy wheels, and a repositioned charging port. The new ZS EV is also expected to get a bigger battery pack, details of which will be known closer to launch. The 2022 ZS EV is slated to be launched sometime in the next month.

BMW X4 facelift

With the BMW X3 already launched, the X4 is all set to be launched in the country in the coming month. To be offered in the Black Shadow limited edition, the bookings for the X4 are now open exclusively on BMW’s official website. To know more about the upcoming X4, click here.

Toyota Hilux

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the Hilux pick-up and opened the order books for Rs1 lakh. Within a week the bookings were closed due to overwhelming response and several supply factors. However, the carmaker stated that the prices will be announced in March followed by the deliveries of the lifestyle pick-up. The Hilux is being offered across two variants and is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel motor that has an output of 201bhp and 420Nm (500Nm for AT versions). To know more about the Hilux, click here.

Toyota Glanza facelift

Spotted testing on several occasions, it is confirmed that the new Toyota Glanza is definitely under development. And with the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched the last week, the refreshed Glanza will be introduced in the Indian market soon. Like the Baleno, the Glanza will have a similitude in terms of cosmetic changes, features, and even the powertrain options and you can know more about it here.