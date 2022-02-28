Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched – Why should you buy?

Post much wait, 2022 Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 Baleno in India. The premium hatchback is available in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Alpha, and Alpha. Bookings for the new Baleno commenced on 7 February, and since then the company has already accumulated over 25,000 bookings. Read below to find out all the reasons why you should buy the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

What’s good about it?

The 2022 Baleno offers first-in-segment features such as Head Up Display (HUD) and a 360-degree view camera. Moreover, depending on the variant, the vehicle offers a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, next-gen Suzuki Connect telematics system with over 40 connectivity features, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, projector headlamps, and 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels. As for safety, the Baleno now also offers up to six airbags in addition to the existing safety features. To enhance the driving experience, the vehicle features an upgraded 14-inch brake system, along with an upgraded suspension system to improve bump performance and rear ride comfort.

What’s not so good?

Considering that the Baleno is sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership Nexa, most of the new feature additions are limited to the top-spec Alpha variant. Features like leather-wrapped steering wheel, co-driver vanity lamp, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, SmartPlay Pro+, and more are limited to the top-spec variant.

Best variant to buy?

Considering that the top-spec Baleno variant is loaded with all the latest features and a 360-degree camera, the Alpha variant is a good option to consider. Alternatively, the Zeta variant comes forth as the second best option, which also offers the side and curtain airbags as a part of its standard safety equipment list.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre dual VVT - 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual (returns 22.35kmpl) and AMT (22.94kmpl) option

Did you know?

The 2022 Baleno is available at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 13,999.