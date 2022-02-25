New BMW X4 pre-bookings open in India

BMW has opened its order books for the upcoming new X4 Black Shadow Edition in India. The SUV will be available in an exclusive ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers and customers can reserve the new X4 only via BMW India online shop for Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, we published an exclusive about the launch of the new X4 in the country a few days ago and you can about it here.

The second-generation X4 facelift made its global debut alongside the X3 facelift last year. This mid-life update brought some noticeable changes to the SUV, including new headlights, reshaped bumpers, unified kidney grille, sharper, and slimmer rear lights, new exhaust tips and new alloy wheels. Coming to the India-bound X4 Black Shadow, BMW will offer a choice of two paint options: Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire across the X4 xDrive 30i M Sport and xDrive30d MSport trims. Its also expected to get 20-inch Jet Black M Sport alloy wheels.

Inside, the refreshed cabin is also part of the mid-life facelift, especially the fascia. Having said that, the India-spec X4 will wear premium leather Vernasca upholstery with red contrast stitching. In addition, BMW could also offer a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a head-up display, a hi-fi sound system, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone temperature control, and six colours for ambient lighting.

Given that the X4 Black Shadow will be offered in xDrive30i and xDrive30d, it’s safe to say that the xDrive30i will come powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine capable of making 248bhp and 350Nm. On the other hand, xDrive30d should get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged diesel motor that produces 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. Both the powertrains are likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Upon launch, the X4 will take on likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.