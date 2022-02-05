MG ZS EV facelift — What to expect

Introduction

MG Motors is all set to launch the updated version of its ZS EV offering in India this month. It is interesting to see it sharing a design similar to the Astor (petrol-powered ZS), but with a handful of changes. Here's all that we can expect.

Exterior

This 2022 ZS EV sports a few cosmetic updates on the exterior, though its silhouette is exactly like the Astor. Upfront is a reprofiled fascia with a different integrated grille, LED DRLs, new headlamp clusters, and reworked bumpers. The charging socket is placed to the left of the MG logo. It also features a new set of alloy wheels and a refreshed tail lamp design.

Interior

Though MG hasn't released a set of images of its cabin, it has confirmed it will come with an extensive features list to appeal to a wider range of buyers. We expect the interior to be similar to the Astor and feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain

While the carmaker is yet to announce the electric powertrain that will be offered for the India-spec ZS EV facelift, the international model gets a 51kWh battery pack. This one offers a range of 317km, while there's another 72kWh battery pack option boasting of a range of 437km on a single charge.

Timeline

MG Motors has confirmed to launch the car this month and is deciding on the date. This is when the exact variant-wise pricing will also be announced. We can expect the vehicle to be offered in two trims — Excite and Exclusive, with ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs 21-24 lakh. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details on the upcoming car.