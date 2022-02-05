CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG ZS EV facelift — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2,521 Views
    MG ZS EV facelift — What to expect

    Introduction

    MG Motors is all set to launch the updated version of its ZS EV offering in India this month. It is interesting to see it sharing a design similar to the Astor (petrol-powered ZS), but with a handful of changes. Here's all that we can expect.

    Exterior

    This 2022 ZS EV sports a few cosmetic updates on the exterior, though its silhouette is exactly like the Astor. Upfront is a reprofiled fascia with a different integrated grille, LED DRLs, new headlamp clusters, and reworked bumpers. The charging socket is placed to the left of the MG logo. It also features a new set of alloy wheels and a refreshed tail lamp design.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Grille

    Interior

    Though MG hasn't released a set of images of its cabin, it has confirmed it will come with an extensive features list to appeal to a wider range of buyers. We expect the interior to be similar to the Astor and feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Powertrain

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    While the carmaker is yet to announce the electric powertrain that will be offered for the India-spec ZS EV facelift, the international model gets a 51kWh battery pack. This one offers a range of 317km, while there's another 72kWh battery pack option boasting of a range of 437km on a single charge.

    Timeline

    MG Motors has confirmed to launch the car this month and is deciding on the date. This is when the exact variant-wise pricing will also be announced. We can expect the vehicle to be offered in two trims — Excite and Exclusive, with ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs 21-24 lakh. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details on the upcoming car.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    MG ZS EV Facelift Image
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Audi Q7 driven — Now in pictures
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar emerges as the company’s bestseller in January 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS EV Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5252 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5252 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG ZS EV facelift — What to expect