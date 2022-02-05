CarWale
    Mahindra Thar emerges as the company’s bestseller in January 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Mahindra Thar registers 47 per cent growth in sales in January 2022

    - Five-door Thar is likely to be introduced sometime later this year 

    Mahindra Thar has a fair share of fan following in the country. Speaking volumes of its success, the Mahindra Thar has emerged as the highest-selling model for the company in January 2022. The Indian automaker sold 4,646 units of the Thar SUV last month as against 3,152-unit sales in January 2021, thereby registering a strong 47 per cent growth in sales.

    The Mahindra XUV300 has missed the top spot by just 96 units! Moreover, the XUV300 sales have dropped by one per cent with 4,550-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 4,612-unit sales in the same period last year. The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 is a popular choice in its segment, which has also witnessed a record number of bookings with waiting periods stretching up to 18 months. Despite limitations, the XUV700 continues to gain volumes and has registered 4,119-unit sales in January 2022. 

    To further cater to a larger set of audience, Mahindra is likely to introduce a five-door version of the Thar later this year. The upcoming five-door version is one of the nine models planned to be introduced in India by 2026. The five-door Thar will be built over the ladder-frame chassis and the longer wheelbase would also mean more space for the occupants. Most importantly, the five-door version will now cater to the needs of a family, as the three-door version has limitations when it comes to accessing the second-row of seats. To learn more about the five-door Mahindra Thar in detail, click here

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Thar is available in two engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. While the diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines can be had in either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic options. The rugged off-roader gets a four-wheel-drive system and a manual-shift transfer case.

    Mahindra Thar
     Previous 
    MG ZS EV facelift — What to expect
     Next 
    2022 MG ZS EV revealed; to be launched in India this month

