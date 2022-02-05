2022 Audi Q7 driven — Now in pictures

Audi recently launched the Q7 facelift in India. We'd driven it before its official launch and click here to read about our impressions from its first drive. It's now available in two variants, the Premium Plus priced at Rs 79.99 lakh and the Technology trim at Rs 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the pictures of the SUV highlighting the changes.

Featuring a revised fascia the SUV gets a large single-frame octagonal grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a redesigned front bumper, making it look sharper now.

Still, it isn't very different from its predecessor given it’s a facelifted version. Yet, it now rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels that get a new pattern.

Inside, the 2022 Q7 comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's another 8.6-inch touchscreen for the climate controls and other functions.

It still goes without saying that this Q7 facelift features a bunch of cosmetic and mechanical updates over the previous model. This time, however, it's just a petrol model.

Both variants are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine rated at 335bhp and 500Nm. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Then, Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard and the carmaker claims that the Q7 can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi