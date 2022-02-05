CarWale
    2022 Audi Q7 driven — Now in pictures

    Authors

    Ninad Ambre

    2022 Audi Q7 driven — Now in pictures

    Audi recently launched the Q7 facelift in India. We'd driven it before its official launch and click here to read about our impressions from its first drive. It's now available in two variants, the Premium Plus priced at Rs 79.99 lakh and the Technology trim at Rs 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the pictures of the SUV highlighting the changes.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Featuring a revised fascia the SUV gets a large single-frame octagonal grille, matrix LED headlamps, and a redesigned front bumper, making it look sharper now.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Still, it isn't very different from its predecessor given it’s a facelifted version. Yet, it now rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels that get a new pattern.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Q7 comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's another 8.6-inch touchscreen for the climate controls and other functions.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It still goes without saying that this Q7 facelift features a bunch of cosmetic and mechanical updates over the previous model. This time, however, it's just a petrol model.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Both variants are powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine rated at 335bhp and 500Nm. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Then, Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard and the carmaker claims that the Q7 can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

