Toyota Hilux — Top 5 accessories

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has introduced the Hilux and a formal launch will only take place in March. Here are the top five unique accessories amongst the various personalisation options that will be available for the newly introduced pickup truck.

1. Tent with Canopy

Given the high practicality of this pick-up and its good capability off-road, it's highly likely the owners take this vehicle to off-beat places and camp. Hence, Toyota is offering a tent with a canopy as an official accessory making it the most interesting one.

2. Front under-run

Also, the vehicle will do a lot of stuff and take on different surfaces on and off the tarmac. Hence, a front under-run can be had which will protect the underside and also look good.

3. Roll-bar and over fender

Then, owners can also opt for a roll-bar and fender in black instead of chrome that adds appeal to the bed of the truck.

4. Tonneau cover

Another worthy addition can prove to be a tonneau cover to protect the items by covering the bed.

5. Tailgate assist

Then, a tailgate assist with a built-in shock absorber can also be had from the official accessories list. It can be an essential one as it will open the tailgate slowly and even prevent it from jolting when opening.