    Porsche Macan EV spied testing ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New Porsche Macan EV could be unveiled later this year 

    - The model could be offered in two variants including Turbo and Turbo S

    Porsche is out winter-testing the upcoming Macan EV ahead of its debut that is likely to take place later this year. The test mule's key giveaway of being an all-electric vehicle are the multiple stickers across the body denoting the electric powertrain under the hood.

    As seen in the spy images, the new Porsche Macan EV features a split headlamp setup, with the upper unit housing the LED DRLs and the lower unit getting the main LED headlight. The bumper design has been revised, and features a fake grille in the middle, hinting at the model’s pre-production bodywork. Elsewhere, the SUV gets a wide air dam and fog lights below.

    On either side, the Porsche Macan EV features a sloping Coupe-like roofline, front door-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the posterior, the model gets a set of tweaked LED tail lights, a dual-tone bumper with reflectors, and a set of faux exhaust vents.

    Sources reveal that the interiors of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV will include a fully-digital, curved instrument console, dual screens on the centre console (one unit each for the infotainment system and AC controls), as well as a rotary dial that replaces the conventional gear knob in the ICE-powered version.

    To be based on the EV-specific PPE platform, the 2022 Porsche Macan EV is expected to be offered in two variants including Turbo and Turbo S, with the latter producing around 700bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned.

