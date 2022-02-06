CarWale
    Top three SUVs sold in India in January 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Over the last few years, we have witnessed significant growth in SUV sales in the country. Car buying patterns have changed over the years and nearly all major automakers now offer an SUV option in the country. That said, mentioned below are the top three SUVs with strong growth in sales in January 2022.

    Kia Seltos

    Kia’s Seltos has outsold the Hyundai Creta by a fair margin to emerge as the bestselling SUV in the country in January 2022. Kia sold 11,483 units of the Seltos last month as compared to 9,869-unit sales in January 2021, thereby witnessing a 16 per cent growth in sales. As compared to its rivals, the Seltos offers a generous amount of convenience features along with multiple transmission options in both petrol and diesel guise. Interestingly, the Seltos was also the seventh bestselling model in the country last month. 

    Hyundai Creta

    The Hyundai Creta is currently one of the finest SUVs in its segment. However, due to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the sales for the Creta have dropped by 20 per cent with 9,869-unit sales in January 2022 as against 12,284-unit sales in January 2021. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options in a wide range of variants to meet user requirements. 

    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra’s latest feature-loaded SUV for the Indian market, the XUV700 has received huge bookings with a waiting period of up to 18 months. Last month, Mahindra sold 4,119-units in the country to emerge as the third bestselling SUV.  The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options to cater to the needs of a wider audience. It would be interesting to see if XUV700 can outsell both the Creta and the Seltos in the coming months in India.

