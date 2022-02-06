Weekly news roundup: 2022 Audi Q7 launched, Union Budget 2022, Maruti Baleno facelift teased

In the week gone by, we have extensively covered all the important updates around the auto industry. Apart from the sales update for January 2022, we have witnessed the launch of a new premium SUV, price revision, and car discount for the current month. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

3,000 units of Tata Tiago and Tigor i-CNG sold in January 2022

Back in January 2022, Tata Motors launched the CNG version of the Tiago and the Tigor in the country. Within just weeks of their launch, both models registered cumulative sales of 3,000 units. The Tiago and Tigor CNG are powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. We have driven the Tata Tigor i-CNG and you can read our detailed review here.

Audi Q7 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 79.99 lakh

Audi launched the Q7 facelift in India on 3 February. The updated model gets fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The premium SUV is available in two variant options - Premium Plus and Technology. The 2022 Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces a maximum power output of 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Union Budget 2022 – Effects and implications on the auto sector

Earlier this week, the honourable finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022. Although there weren’t major relief announcements for the auto sector, the soon to be introduced battery swapping policy has been welcomed by the automakers. Moreover, to encourage the production and use of ethanol-blended fuel in the country, the government plans to add an additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended fuel.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift prices hiked by Rs 1 lakh

Within a month of Skoda Kodiaq facelift launch in the country, the Czech automaker has hiked the prices of the updated Kodiaq by Rs 1 lakh. The SUV is available in three variant options – Style, SportLine, and L&K. The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift teaser leaked; to arrive by the end of the month

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a Baleno facelift towards the end of this month. Ahead of its official launch, the Baleno facelift fascia has been revealed in the leaked teaser image. The updated model is expected to get fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The 2022 model is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit.

2022 MG ZS EV revealed; to be launched in India this month

The upcoming MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of its official launch in the country sometime towards the end of this month. The vehicle gets fresh set of cosmetic upgrades to distinguish it from the regular model. Additionally, the vehicle is also expected to get an updated infotainment system, new upholstery, a wireless charger, and a digital driver’s display. It is to be seen if the new model will also offer a bigger battery pack with an extended range.

New Mahindra Scorpio spotted; likely to debut this year

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing once again ahead of its anticipated debut later this year. It is believed that the vehicle might be undergoing final rounds of testing before being introduced in the country. This time around, the new Scorpio is expected to offer a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and rear wiper with washer. Moreover, it is believed that the upcoming SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.