    Skoda Kodiaq facelift prices hiked by Rs 1 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    7,232 Views
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift prices hiked by Rs 1 lakh

    - The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq was launched in India last month

    - The model is offered in three variants with a single powertrain option

    Skoda Auto India has discreetly increased the prices of the Kodiaq facelift barely a month after the updated SUV was launched in the country. Introduced on 10 January, 2022 with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the model is offered in three variants including Style, SportLine, and L&K.

    Skoda recently revealed that it had sold out all the allocated units of the Kodiaq facelift for the year, details of which are available here. The second batch will now receive a uniform price hike of Rs 1 lakh across the variant line-up.

    In terms of design, the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq features the signature butterfly grille with a chrome surround, redesigned headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, refreshed front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, tweaked LED tail lights, and the Skoda lettering on the boot-lid.

    Inside, the new Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument console, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink, cruise control, and nine airbags. To read the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq facelift, click here.

    Powering the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the four-wheel-drive system.  We have driven the 2022 Kodiaq and you can read our review here.

    The following are the updated variant-wise prices of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift (ex-showroom):

    Kodiaq facelift Style: Rs 35.99 lakh

    Kodiaq facelift SportLine: Rs 36.99 lakh

    Kodiaq facelift L&K: Rs 38.49 lakh

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 34.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia India retails 19,319 units in January 2022

    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.92 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 39.11 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 39.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.10 Lakh

