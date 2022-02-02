CarWale
    Kia India retails 19,319 units in January 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Kia India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 1.4 per cent last month

    - The Seltos alone accounted for a sale of 11,483 units

    Kia India has recorded a monthly sale of 19,319 units in January 2022. The company added that the Seltos was the highest contributor to the sales numbers with 11,483 units. The carmaker registered a Y-o-Y growth of 1.4 per cent last month.

    Since the introduction of the brand in India, Kia has sold 3.90 lakh units, in a period of 30 months. The company currently retails the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. The carmaker will soon introduce the Carens MPV in the country, which will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Maruti Suzuki XL6. To read our review of the Carens, click here.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers. The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours. We are excited by the market reaction, as all of our offerings have been consistently performing well on a month-on-month basis. We are confident that the introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens, will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry.”

