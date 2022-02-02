CarWale
    Honda Cars India registers eight per cent drop in domestic sales in January 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    314 Views
    Honda Cars India registers eight per cent drop in domestic sales in January 2022

    - Exports rise from 1,233 units in January 2021 as compared to 1,722-unit sales last month

    - Domestic sales drop by eight per cent in January 2022 

    The Japanese automaker, Honda registered an eight per cent drop in domestic sales with 10,427-unit sales in January 2022 as compared to 11,319-unit sales in January 2021. The drop in sales numbers can be attributed to weekend lockdowns in some cities. However, the company has exported 1,722 units last month as compared to 1,233-unit sales in January 2021. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January’22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady. All of our production output have been getting dispatched to our dealer partners in time, meeting the demand for the Honda models. The market situation will improve with the reduction in the COVID-caseload as we move forward.”               

    In an effort to boost sales across the company’s product line-up this month, the company has announced lucrative discounts in February 2022. To learn more about it, click here.

