Nissan India sells 4,250 vehicles in January 2022

- Nissan India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 5.7 per cent

- The company reported a cumulative growth of 203 per cent to date

Nissan India has reported a sale of 4,250 units in January 2022 under the Nissan and Datsun brands. The carmaker had sold 4,021 units during the same period last year, thus recording a growth of 5.7 per cent. The company also exported a total of 1,224 Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

Nissan recently announced the expansion of sales of Nissan Magnite to 15 countries overseas including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi. In the domestic market, Magnite continues to have strong booking momentum with 31 per cent of the bookings coming from the digital eco-system.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India registered a cumulative growth of 203 per cent year to date on the strength of strong demand for the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite overcoming the headwind challenges of Covid-19 and lower supplies due to semiconductor shortages. The customer response for the “Make in India, Made for the World” SUV has been phenomenal with Nissan Magnite being exported to more than 15 countries. Going forward we do see the supply challenges to continue for a few more months while we endeavor to enhance the customer experience with the lowest cost of ownership.”