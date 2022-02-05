CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV revealed; to be launched in India this month

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    282 Views
    2022 MG ZS EV revealed; to be launched in India this month

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months

    - Expected to be powered by a bigger battery pack 

    MG Motor India has shared the first pictures of the upcoming MG ZS EV facelift. The electric SUV that has been spotted testing on several occasions receives a fresh face and added features. The carmaker has also confirmed that the new ZS EV will be launched by the end of this month. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Front View

    First up, the most noticeable change is the new design for the blanked-out front grille that is now body-coloured and gets a new textured pattern. The charging socket too has been repositioned to the left of the MG logo. Besides this, the LED headlights and tail lamps are new are now identical to the ones offered on the Astor. The front and rear bumpers along with the 17-inch alloy wheels have been altered and give the ZS EV a fresh and modern appearance. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Left Side View

    The changes to the interior are under wraps. However, we expected the refreshed ZS EV to be equipped with an updated infotainment system, new upholstery, a wireless charger, and a digital driver’s display. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The globally revealed MG ZS EV feature bigger battery packs - 51kWh and 72kWh. We expect the India-spec model to be offered with the former with an extended electric range. Presently, the MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery that produces 141bhp and 353Nm torque. The 2022 MG ZS EV is most likely to attract a premium of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 over the current model. It will continue to compete against the Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

    MG ZS EV Facelift Image
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Kia Carens to be launched in India on 15 February, 2022

    MG ZS EV Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5252 Views
    40 Likes

