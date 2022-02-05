CarWale
    Kia Carens to be launched in India on 15 February, 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Carens has gathered over 7,738 bookings

    - Offered in both six and seven-seat layout

    Kia India has announced that the Carens MPV will be launched in India on 15 February, 2022. The three-row MPV was unveiled back in December 2021 while the bookings opened last month. The Carens is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains spread across five variants. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Ahead of the official launch, the Carens has also started arriving at dealerships, details of which can be read here. The feature highlights of the Carens include LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, roof-mounted aircon vents, one-touch electric tumble function for the second-row seats along with a recline function. On the safety front, the Carens is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, ABS, ESC, rear parking sensors, downhill brake control, and disc brakes on all four wheels. To know more about the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

    As for the powertrains, the Carens is offered in multiple powertrain and gearbox options. This includes 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options are to include a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed automatic transmission. 

