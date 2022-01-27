2022 Tata Tigor i-CNG First Drive Review

On idling, there are a few vibrations that are felt on the gear lever and steering wheel. But these aren’t very prominent, and won’t be bothersome especially when you are aware that it's a three-cylinder. Secondly, even on idling, the engine resonates slightly higher when in CNG mode compared to when it's in petrol-only mode. On the move, there's no noticeable difference. It might show up on our tested VBox figures, but for an average Joe, it’s no big deal. Even if the CNG button is pressed on the go, one would barely feel a difference of which fuel is being burned at the command of the right foot.

When pushed hard, there's a sluggish response from the engine accompanied by a coarse engine sound. But for a sedate everyday city driving, we couldn't ask for anything more. It's a fairly silent motor with good linear power delivery. There's no apparent stutter even when you are left a gear too high. Going over steep flyovers and not-so-severe ghats won’t be any trouble too. On the flipside, the lack of outright grunt, especially in CNG mode, means there's a need to constantly work the gear to get the right amount of push in moderate city traffic. Luckily, the gear stick is smooth shifting and not notchy and even the clutch feels right and fairly comfortable for everyday driving, courtesy of its smooth and light pedal travel. So, spending needlessly long hours in uncalled for traffic won't stress you out – neither physically nor mentally, worrying about burning the expensive liquid gold.

As for the figures, the CNG tank in the boot takes in 60 litres of water capacity, the Aura gets 65 litres. A realistic efficiency of around 25kmpl on CNG should give an achievable range close to 300 kilometres. And these kilometres will be far lighter on your pocket compared to the ones driven on petrol.