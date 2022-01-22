Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar

Performance

We will start off with the newest player. The XUV700 uses an aluminium construction, makes 185bhp, and an impressive 450Nm of peak torque. It also weighs 1,830kg which is right on par with the less punchy Safari. On the road, it’s endearing to say the least and the way this big, family SUV carries itself is remarkable. It doesn’t struggle no matter what RPM the engine is at – you floor it and it just pulls hard. When the engine is spinning above 2,000rpm and is on boost, it turns the XUV into a hard charging bull. In our performance tests, it blitzed the 0-100kmph mark in just 9.3 seconds with 20-80kmph in-gear coming up in just 5.55 seconds. It pulls equally hard at highway speeds, too, completing the 40-100kmph sprint in 7.16 seconds. You have 450Nm of pulling power from as low as 1,750 revs and this peak torque stays flat till 2,800rpm which is the ideal operation range under normal driving conditions.

The XUV700, then, has more than enough grunt and it shows when you push it. Performance is strong all the way till 4,000rpm and the XUV will keep pulling hard well past triple digit speeds - overtakes are as easy as flicking on a switch. And it takes restraint on one’s part to keep things within the speed limits. What compliments this strong engine so well is the six speed automatic gearbox. Sure it's no dual clutch unit and the gearshifts aren't lightning fast but for driving around town and covering long distances on the highways it does the job. It goes up and down the gears smoothly, doesn't hesitate in bumper to bumper traffic as you go and off throttle. Overall it's a great comfort oriented gearbox that does its job beautifully. In terms of refinement, this engine has a smooth idle and vibrations are little to none. It's only when you get up to speed that you will hear a little more noise than you would like while accelerating. Even so it's not that annoying diesel clatter and, in fact, the engine is quite refined. Overall NVH levels are among the best in class and right up there with the Alcazar.

The Hyundai, in fact, is impressively refined at both idle and low speeds with hardly any diesel clatter. It’s certainly quieter than the Tata, thanks to a better insulated cabin. In comparison, the Safari makes 170bhp/350Nm from its 2-litre engine while the Alcazar appears restrained having to make do with just 115bhp/250Nm from its 1.5-litre diesel. The Safari’s power advantage though is hampered by its 1860kg kerb weight (the Alcazar stands at 1490kg) and it shows when we look at the performance figures. At low to medium speeds, the difference in acceleration isn’t as drastic as one would imagine. Despite all its horsepower and torque advantage, the much heavier Safari is only 1.05 seconds quicker from 0-100kmph. Its 20-80kmph kick down time of 6.84 seconds isn’t too far off the Alcazar which managed to the same run in 7.52 seconds. That said, as speeds increase it’s the Safari that’s more responsive and just outright quicker especially if you have a full load of passengers. All things considered, there is no denying that it’s the XUV700 that punches harder in every situation – it just feels more immediate in its response and is properly quick even with a full load. In this test, it’s the Alcazar that feels sluggish especially with some load. It takes its own sweet time to react to sudden throttle inputs when you are doing highway speeds and while the build in speed is decent we would hardly call it effortless. The Alcazar claws some points back with its body control and steering feel. It’s direct and more fun than the other two, though the XUV is much lighter at city speeds. The Alcazar’s steering has a nice heft to it and as you up the pace, a more natural progression to it, too. Add to that a nimbler chassis and you have something that doesn’t feel like it will end your day prematurely when you go through the corners at speed. The Alcazar’s low speed ride, however, is actually firm and a little too sensitive to surface changes. It tends to get fidgety across the same road where the Safari remains calm and settled. Sure, it rides flatter at highway speeds and is definitely quieter, but never quite as plush and well sorted as the Safari overall. The XUV700 also impresses with its balance of ride and handling as well. The ride is plaint, absorbent, and mostly flat when you are carrying a good pace. Like in the Alcazar, it’s only at slow speeds that it feels a little unsettled. Not that it rocks side to side or thump its occupants. It’s just that sharp edged potholes and expansion joints are more pronounced than in the Safari. The latter may not have the best handling characteristics but when it comes to the all-important ride quality, the Safari has the ability to adapt to changing road conditions with aplomb.