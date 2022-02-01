CarWale
    3,000 units of Tata Tiago and Tigor i-CNG sold in January 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Available in multiple variants

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 72bhp and 95Nm

    A few weeks back, Tata Motors launched the CNG version of both Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor. While the Tiago CNG can be had in four variants, the CNG iteration of the Tigor is available in two variants, details of which can be read here. The carmaker has now announced that over 3,000 units of both models have been retailed in January 2022. 

    Both the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG are powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 72bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The motor is exclusively paired to a five-speed manual gearbox with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.49 km/kg. We have driven the Tata Tigor i-CNG and you can read our detailed review here.

    The highlights of the i-CNG duo include features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, a digital driver’s display, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a dashboard-mounted ‘CNG’ button to switch the fuel source. To know more about the models, click here.

    The Tata Tiago i-CNG rivals the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG, and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor i-CNG goes up against the Hyundai Aura CNG. 

