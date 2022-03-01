India-bound Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - Now in Pictures

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach is slated to be launched in India on March 3. This will be the flagship sedan’s most luxurious version and will be based on the current 7th-gen of the model. Let us take a look at the picture gallery of the car that is expected to be priced north of Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom) and will be the second Maybach product in India after the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

Among some exterior highlights on the car, the most prominent is the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with trademark vertical and three-dimensional trim strips.

Another distinct feature of the Maybach S-Class is a fixed quarter light with a distinctive Maybach brand insignia installed in the C-pillar.

Then, electrically powered comfort rear doors on this car are a first in the industry. Besides, it gets reclining chairs with massaging features, leg rests and foldable tables in the back, and much more.

Globally, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is offered as the S580 powered by a 510bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and the S680 powered by a 612bhp 6.0-litre Twin-Turbo V12 mill.

Both the variants of these cars come with plenty of driver assistance systems, air suspension, 4MATIC AWD tech, and even rear-wheel steering.