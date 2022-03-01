CarWale
    Hyundai Elantra delisted from official website

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Elantra delisted from official website

    - Was retailed exclusively through Hyundai’s Signature outlets

    - Received last mid-cycle update in 2019

    Hyundai India has discreetly delisted the Elantra sedan from its official website. The flagship sedan offering from the Korean carmaker received its mid-life update back in 2019 and was offered in both BS6 compliant petrol and diesel powertrains. It was available exclusively through Hyundai’s signature outlets. 

    Hyundai Elantra Left Front Three Quarter

    It is still not known if Hyundai will bring the new Elantra, that made its global debut in March 2020, on Indian shores. The new-gen model gets fresh styling upgrades, a newly designed cabin, and a hybrid-petrol powertrain in select international markets. To know more about it, click here. With the Elantra off the shelf, the Skoda Octavia is the only sedan in the full-size sedan space with no direct rivals. 

    Hyundai Elantra Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Hyundai Elantra are sharp LED headlamps with DRLs, wraparound split LED tail lamps, front ventilated seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging.

    Hyundai Elantra Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Elantra was powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, tuned to produce 152bhp and 190Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel mill makes 112bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Both the powertrains were available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

