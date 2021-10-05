CarWale
    Hyundai India logs cumulative sales of 45,791 units in September 2021; domestic sales drop by 34 per cent

    Jay Shah

    746 Views
    - Export to global markets stood at 12,704 units

    - i20 N Line launched in September 2021

    Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for September 2021. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 45,791 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, Hyundai India sold 33,087 vehicles in the domestic market while 12,704 units were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales slumped by over 34 per cent. 

    The company has stated that the global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in the last month. In September 2021, Hyundai also launched the sporty version of its i20 hatchback in the form of the i20 N Line. We have driven it and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Recently, we also drove the Hyundai i20 iMT at the new NATRAX facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. We tested the hatchback at the handling circuit of the highly technical track to evaluate the handling and performance of the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine and here’s our detailed experience.

