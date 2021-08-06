Hyundai India introduces ‘Shield of Trust – Super’ maintenance program

- Offers maintenance and service package up to five years/50,000km

- Can be availed and utilised across all dealerships in the country

Hyundai has announced a car maintenance program called ‘Shield of Trust - Super’ for its patrons. The nationwide plan aims at lowering the maintenance cost during the ownership period of the vehicle.

The initiative has been re-introduced after the carmaker received a positive response for the ‘Shield of Trust’ program launched earlier in February 2021. Under this new package, new car buyers can avail of periodic maintenance service for up to five years/50,000km, which includes car care treatments and wheel alignment and balancing. Even the existing customers can opt for the plan before the expiry of the second free service. The program can be purchased at any authorised dealerships across the country.

Other service facilities offered by Hyundai include online service booking, vehicle status updates, pick-up and drop from home/office, and an option to pay digitally. Presently, Hyundai has a strong service network of 1,317 workshops in India.

Commenting on this unique customer-centric initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), said, “At Hyundai, we have always placed our customers at a higher pedestal through innovative customer centric initiatives. The success & customer acceptance of our SOT running repair package has motivated us to offer yet another service package, “SOT- Super” to address periodic maintenance service and car care needs and further elevate customer experience”.