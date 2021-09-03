CarWale
    Hyundai India logs cumulative sales of 59,068 units in August 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Exports to global markets stood at 12,202 units

    - New i20 N Line launched

    Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 59,068 units in August 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 46,866 units in the domestic market while 12,202 units were exported to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales have grown by two per cent while total sales jumped by 12 per cent. 

    As compared to the 48,042 unit domestic sales recorded in August 2021, the numbers have dropped by two per cent. However, the Korean carmaker continues to witness strong demand for the recently launched Alcazar SUV with over 11,000 bookings received since its launch in June 2021. 

    Earlier this week, Hyundai launched the sporty N Line iteration of the i20 hatchback with an introductory price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 N Line boasts of dual-tone paint scheme, N badging, and red inserts inside out. It is available in two variants and two gearbox options, details of which can be read here

