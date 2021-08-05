Hyundai Creta, i20, Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Elantra prices hiked

- The Hyundai Creta receives the most significant price hike

- The carmaker has not revealed the reason for the increase in prices

Hyundai India has increased the prices of select models in its product range. The price hike is applicable with immediate effect and the company has not revealed the reason behind the increase in the prices of these models.

The prices of the Hyundai Creta, which is one of the most popular models from the carmaker, have been hiked by up to Rs 16,100. The Santro and Grand i10 Nios have witnessed a price increase of up to Rs 15,000.

Similarly, the Hyundai i20 is now dearer by up to Rs 8,100, depending on the choice of variant. The Aura compact sedan will now cost up to Rs 10,760 more than the outgoing prices. Prices of the Elantra have been hiked by Rs 1,100. Last month, Hyundai India revised the feature list of the Venue sub-four metre SUV, details of which are available here.