CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Creta, i20, Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Elantra prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    351 Views
    Hyundai Creta, i20, Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Elantra prices hiked

    - The Hyundai Creta receives the most significant price hike

    - The carmaker has not revealed the reason for the increase in prices

    Hyundai India has increased the prices of select models in its product range. The price hike is applicable with immediate effect and the company has not revealed the reason behind the increase in the prices of these models.

    The prices of the Hyundai Creta, which is one of the most popular models from the carmaker, have been hiked by up to Rs 16,100. The Santro and Grand i10 Nios have witnessed a price increase of up to Rs 15,000.

    Similarly, the Hyundai i20 is now dearer by up to Rs 8,100, depending on the choice of variant. The Aura compact sedan will now cost up to Rs 10,760 more than the outgoing prices. Prices of the Elantra have been hiked by Rs 1,100. Last month, Hyundai India revised the feature list of the Venue sub-four metre SUV, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Honda Amaze facelift production begins ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    ₹ 6.57 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.94 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.30 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.42 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta, i20, Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Elantra prices hiked