New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift deliveries begin

Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The model receives a revised exterior design, new features, and a new engine when compared to the version it replaces.

Deliveries of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift have now commenced across the country. The model is offered in six colours across four variants, the variant-wise features of which are available here. To read the variant-wise prices of the new Baleno, click here.

Design highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift include LED projector headlamps, new LED DRLs, a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED fog lights, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, as well as UV-cut glass.

Inside, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Arkamys-sourced music system, six airbags, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat. To know about the accessories available with the facelifted Baleno, click here.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a new 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. This motor produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can choose from a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The MT and AMT variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl and 22.94kmpl, respectively. Our review of the Baleno facelift will be live at 9 AM tomorrow. Stay tuned.

