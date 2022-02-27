CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno accessories detailed

    Jay Shah

    Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, if you are planning on buying the new Baleno, two accessory packs can be opted to glam up your purchase. These are the Elegrande and Novo Spirit themes. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rear Door

    The first pack, Elegrande is designed to give a more enhanced visual appeal to the hatchback. It includes fitments such as front and rear bumper garnish, door visors, illuminated door sill guards, ORVM garnish, seat covers, puddle lamps, all-weather mats, bodyside moulding with silver inserts, and an interior styling kit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front Right Door Pad

    Meanwhile, the Novo Spirit uses gloss black and champagne gold accents to give the Baleno a more tasteful appeal. Accessories like front and rear skid plate, bumper corner protectors, upper grille and roof and rear garnish comprise the exterior highlights. On the inside, the pack offers two colour door sill plates, seat covers, premium mats, and an interior styling kit on the door pads and around the centre console. The prices of these packs are not yet known and will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    The new Baleno can be had across four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha and you can know about the variant-wise features here.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
