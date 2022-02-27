New Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India at Rs 30.72 lakh

- The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a host of updates

- The new variant is offered exclusively in the diesel-AT combination

The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 30.72 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). The company has given a mid-life update to the off-road-oriented version of the SUV. We have driven the car recently and you can find the review here.

Powering the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. To read our review of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk, click here.

In terms of exterior design, the updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlamps, a dual-tone paint job, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a red coloured rear tow hook, and LED taillights.

The interiors of the refreshed Jeep Compass Trailhawk receive a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera. A few other notable features include selec-terrain drive modes with rock mode, dynamic steering torque, and frequency selective damping suspension.