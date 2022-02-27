Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been leading sales in the premium hatchback segment for a while now. To keep the interest alive and further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company has recently launched the 2022 Baleno. On the other hand, we have Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz with five-star adult occupant protection and three-star child occupant protection ratings by the Global NCAP. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences.

Exterior

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is based on Nexa’s Crafted Futurism design language. The premium hatchback is available in six colour options – Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Opulent Red, Arctic White, and Spendid Silver. In terms of dimensions, the updated Baleno measures 3,990mm in length, 1,500mm in height, and gets a width of 1,745mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,520mm. Visually, the new model gets a revised fascia featuring a tweaked grille, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED fog light. For freshness, the updated model rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear is highlighted by redesigned LED taillights.

Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform and the second model to be based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Visually, the Altroz features sharp styling elements in the form of well-defined front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases that run across the length of the premium hatchback. Additionally, it gets black-finished sills that run below the windows and are called the ‘shooting star beltline’. The fascia is highlighted by a dark-chrome slate above the grille which is integrated with swept-back headlamps. Recently, the company further expanded the Altroz Dark edition lineup in the country with the launch of the XT and XZ+ variants. To read more about it, click here.

Interior

As compared to its predecessor, the updated Baleno features a modern, premium, and sculpted interior. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, Head Up Display (HUD), and a 360-degree camera. To stay ahead with modern times, the Baleno now offers over 40 connectivity features, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, cruise control, and rear fast-charging USB.

On the other hand, we have the Tata Altroz which offers a D-cut steering wheel and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As for convenience, the Altroz additionally offers climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height-adjustable driver seat. The Dark Edition gets a Granite Black theme. To read about the Dark Edition in detail, click here.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The manual transmission returns 22.35kmpl, while the AGS version returns 22.94kmpl, as certified by the testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989.

The Tata Altroz is available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Whereas, the 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All the engine options get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Conclusion

The Tata Altroz has been proudly flaunting its five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection, awarded by the Global NCAP. Moreover, this premium hatchback also offers more engine options to cater to individual needs. On the other hand, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now loaded with modern features and also offers six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and more in the top-spec variant. Both the models have their own character and come with their own set of benefits. Therefore, depending on individual preferences, customers can opt from either one of them.