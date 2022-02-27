CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    287 Views
    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been leading sales in the premium hatchback segment for a while now. To keep the interest alive and further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, the company has recently launched the 2022 Baleno. On the other hand, we have Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz with five-star adult occupant protection and three-star child occupant protection ratings by the Global NCAP. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Front View

    Exterior

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is based on Nexa’s Crafted Futurism design language. The premium hatchback is available in six colour options – Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Opulent Red, Arctic White, and Spendid Silver. In terms of dimensions, the updated Baleno measures 3,990mm in length, 1,500mm in height, and gets a width of 1,745mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,520mm. Visually, the new model gets a revised fascia featuring a tweaked grille, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED fog light. For freshness, the updated model rides on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear is highlighted by redesigned LED taillights. 

    Tata Altroz is the first model to be based on the Alfa platform and the second model to be based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Visually, the Altroz features sharp styling elements in the form of well-defined front wheel arches and sharp shoulder creases that run across the length of the premium hatchback. Additionally, it gets black-finished sills that run below the windows and are called the ‘shooting star beltline’. The fascia is highlighted by a dark-chrome slate above the grille which is integrated with swept-back headlamps. Recently, the company further expanded the Altroz Dark edition lineup in the country with the launch of the XT and XZ+ variants. To read more about it, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    Interior

    As compared to its predecessor, the updated Baleno features a modern, premium, and sculpted interior. Moreover, the vehicle also offers a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, Head Up Display (HUD), and a 360-degree camera. To stay ahead with modern times, the Baleno now offers over 40 connectivity features, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with HD display, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, cruise control, and rear fast-charging USB.                   

    On the other hand, we have the Tata Altroz which offers a D-cut steering wheel and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As for convenience, the Altroz additionally offers climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, seven-inch MID display, mood lighting on the dashboard, front sliding arm-rest and height-adjustable driver seat. The Dark Edition gets a Granite Black theme. To read about the Dark Edition in detail, click here

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Side View

    Engine

    Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The manual transmission returns 22.35kmpl, while the AGS version returns 22.94kmpl, as certified by the testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989. 

    The Tata Altroz is available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Whereas, the 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All the engine options get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Rear Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    The Tata Altroz has been proudly flaunting its five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection, awarded by the Global NCAP. Moreover, this premium hatchback also offers more engine options to cater to individual needs. On the other hand, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now loaded with modern features and also offers six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and more in the top-spec variant. Both the models have their own character and come with their own set of benefits. Therefore, depending on individual preferences, customers can opt from either one of them.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Skoda Slavia to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4425 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    ₹ 5.40 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.56 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.14 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4425 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz