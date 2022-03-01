CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV to be launched in India on 7 March

    Jay Shah

    - Will get cosmetic upgrades and new features

    - Likely to be offered in four exterior shades

    MG Motor India has announced that the 2022 iteration of the MG ZS EV will be launched in India on 7 March. The refreshed SUV was revealed a few weeks back featuring revised exterior styling and new features. Let us know more about it.

    MG ZS EV Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The new MG ZS EV will be adorned with a new front fascia. This will include a new body-coloured front grille with repositioned charging socket, revised front bumper with silver inserts, and new head and tail lamps with a design identical to the recently launched Astor SUV. The ZS EV will ride on redesigned dual-tone alloy wheels and is likely to be offered in four exterior colours namely white, red, grey, and silver. 

    MG ZS EV Facelift Infotainment System

    Besides this, the cabin of the ZS EV will feature a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The rear row passengers will benefit from an adjustable headrest and a folding armrest with cupholders. 

    The MG ZS EV was updated globally a couple of months back with bigger 51kWh and 72kWh battery packs. However, it is still clear if these will be introduced for the India-spec version that will be introduced in the coming weeks. We expect the prices of the 2022 MG ZS EV to be hiked by Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. MG’s ZS EV will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV

