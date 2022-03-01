New Skoda Slavia fuel efficiency figures revealed

- The Skoda Slavia is powered by 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines

- The 1.5 TSI variant will be launched in India on 3 March

Skoda announced the prices of the Slavia 1.0 TSI variants earlier this week, details of which can be read here. The company will introduce the 1.5 TSI variants on 3 March. The carmaker has now revealed the fuel efficiency figures of all the engine-transmission options.

The Skoda Slavia is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The former and latter are claimed to return a fuel economy of 19.47 kmpl and 18.07 kmpl, respectively. We have driven the Slavia 1.0 TSI, and you can read our review here.

Also on offer is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, which will deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.72 kmpl and 18.41 kmpl, respectively. To know more about the Slavia, click here.