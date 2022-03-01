Skoda Auto India retails 4,503 units in February 2022

- Skoda India registered a Y-o-Y rise of 428 per cent

- The company recently launched the Slavia 1.0 TSI variant

Skoda Auto India has announced that the brand has registered a sale of 4,503 units in February 2022. The carmaker sold 853 units in February 2021, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 428 per cent.

Earlier this week, Skoda launched the Slavia 1.0 TSI variants in the country, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). To read our review of the Slavia 1.0 TSI, click here. The company will introduce the 1.5 TSI variants of the sedan later this week, and you can read all about it here.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it’s about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India. This is the perfect platform for our newest family members, the Slavia 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI sedans to arrive and drive us to even greater heights in the coming months.”