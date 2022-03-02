CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota clocks sale of 8,745 units in February 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    192 Views
    Toyota clocks sale of 8,745 units in February 2022

    - TKM registered a M-o-M growth of 19 per cent 

    - The company will launch the facelifted Glanza in India soon

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 8,745 units in February 2022, thereby registering a growth of 19 per cent when compared to sales in January 2022. The company had sold a total of 14,075 units in domestic wholesales in February 2021 and 7,328 units in January 2022.

    Toyota will introduce the facelifted Glanza and the Hilux in the country later this month. The updated model has already been spotted on Indian roads, details of which are available here. The refreshed premium hatchback will be a badge-engineered version of the Baleno facelift that was recently launched in India.

    Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “First of all, we would like to thank all our customers for the overwhelming response that the new Camry Hybrid has received, as we have very promising booking orders for the new Camry Hybrid. Similarly, the overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side.”

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 31.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Auto India retails 4,503 units in February 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1562 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 37.67 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.38 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 37.26 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 34.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.66 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1562 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota clocks sale of 8,745 units in February 2022