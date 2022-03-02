Toyota clocks sale of 8,745 units in February 2022

- TKM registered a M-o-M growth of 19 per cent

- The company will launch the facelifted Glanza in India soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 8,745 units in February 2022, thereby registering a growth of 19 per cent when compared to sales in January 2022. The company had sold a total of 14,075 units in domestic wholesales in February 2021 and 7,328 units in January 2022.

Toyota will introduce the facelifted Glanza and the Hilux in the country later this month. The updated model has already been spotted on Indian roads, details of which are available here. The refreshed premium hatchback will be a badge-engineered version of the Baleno facelift that was recently launched in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “First of all, we would like to thank all our customers for the overwhelming response that the new Camry Hybrid has received, as we have very promising booking orders for the new Camry Hybrid. Similarly, the overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side.”