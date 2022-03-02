New Suzuki Baleno introduced for global markets with powerful engine

- Powered by 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Manufactured and exported from India

Last week, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Baleno in India at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know all about it here. Now, the carmaker has introduced the hatchback in the South African market. The new Baleno is manufactured and exported from the brand’s India plant.

While the international-spec Baleno looks identical to the India-spec Baleno, the biggest change is the one under the hood. The hatchback benefits from a bigger 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to put out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the recently launched India-spec Baleno is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol mill with manual and AMT gearboxes. Maruti Suzuki does offer the 1.5-litre petrol engine in India with models like the Brezza, S-Cross, Ciaz, Ertiga, and XL6.

Besides this, the Baleno retailed in South Africa gets a similar set of features like the LED projector headlamps, new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, a flat-bottom steering wheel, hill hold control, and more.

Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce several new and updated models this year. With the new Baleno, Celerio CNG, and updated Wagon R launched, the carmaker is likely to bring in the Ertiga facelift, new Brezza, and the new Alto in the coming months.