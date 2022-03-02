Honda Cars India offers discounts of up to Rs 35,596 in March 2022

In an effort to end the financial year 2021-22 on a positive note, Honda India has announced lucrative discounts and benefits across the product lineup. The offers are variant, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to their respective nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

It is worth noting that the benefits and discounts are applicable till 31 March, 2022. Read below to learn more about the applicable offers –

Honda City (Fifth-generation)

The latest iteration of the Honda City attracts the highest benefits of Rs 35,596, across all grades. The premium sedan attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 10,596. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, Honda offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda Jazz

All the petrol variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 33,158. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. To appease the existing Honda customers, the company offers car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s yet another popular model in the country, the WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 26,000 in March 2022. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Honda City (Fourth generation)

All the petrol variants of the fourth-generation Honda City attracts benefits of up to Rs 20,000. The existing Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Additionally, customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 this month.

Honda Amaze

The updated Honda Amaze attracts benefits of up to Rs 15,000. All variants of the new Honda Amaze attract benefits of Rs 15,000. The benefits include a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, existing Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.