New Volkswagen Virtus teased again; to be unveiled next week

- The Volkswagen Virtus is the spiritual successor to the Vento

- The new sedan will be unveiled on 8 March

Volkswagen has released another teaser of the upcoming Virtus sedan ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place on 8 March, 2022. The new teaser gives us a look at the fascia of the new model.

As seen in the teaser image, the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus will feature a set of LED projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, a single slat grille with chrome surrounds, and a wide air dam flanked by fog lights on either side.

Previous teasers have revealed that the new Volkswagen Virtus will get a GT Line badging on the front fenders, contrast black roof and ORVMs, a chrome window line, chrome inserts for the door handles, Virtus badging on the boot-lid, a boot-mounted number plate recess, wrap-around, two-piece LED tail lights, and a shark fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus is expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, cruise control, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be underpinned by the same MQB-A0-IN platform that forms the base for the Volkswagen Taigun as well as the Skoda Kushaq and the Skoda Slavia. Powertrain options are likely to include the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines mated to manual and automatic transmissions.