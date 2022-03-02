CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki retails 1,64,056 vehicles in February 2022; records highest-ever exports

    Jay Shah

    - Highest-ever monthly exports recorded

    - New Baleno and Wagon R facelift launched

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited witnessed a jump in sales with 1,64,056 units sold in February 2022. Out of these, 1,37,607 vehicles were retailed in the domestic market and sales to other OEMs stood at 2,428 units. The automaker registered its highest-ever monthly exports with 24,021 units being dispatched to the global markets in the previous month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment recorded 97,486 units, which is over 7,000 units more as compared to the sales done in the previous month. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan too increased to 1,912 units in February 2022. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales stood at 34,550 units, which is a drop of 12 per cent as against the business done in the same period last year. Altogether, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,33,948 passenger vehicles.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno in India last month at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Baleno and you can read our detailed review here or watch the video below. Besides this, the automaker also launched the Wagon R facelift with new features and dual-tone colour schemes, details of which can be known here.

