CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    907 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    - Hyundai India joins the bandwagon to increase prices in January 2022

    - Prices of the Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric remain unchanged

    Hyundai India has hiked the prices across its product range with effect from January 2022. The company joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Skoda, Toyota, and Volkswagen, all of which have increased the prices with the arrival of the new year.

    The Hyundai Alcazar receives the most significant price hike, as the model is now dearer by up to Rs 22,000, depending on the choice of variant. The price increase for the Santro ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,400, while the Grand i10 Nios and Aura are now expensive by up to Rs 7,300.

    The best-seller for the brand, the Hyundai Creta has witnessed a price rise of up to Rs 7,000, while the i20 (including the N-Line), will now cost up to Rs 6,800 more. The hike for the Venue and Verna are up to an amount of Rs 4,100 and Rs 4,000, respectively. The carmaker has not changed the prices of models such as the Kona Electric, Tucson, and the Elantra. Hyundai is expected to launch a range of updated SUVs in India later this year, and all the details are available here.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Koenigsegg teaser for new hypercar could pay homage to CC8S
     Next 
    First-ever BMW M3 Touring teased playing in the snow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6770 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.91 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.08 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6770 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000