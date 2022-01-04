Hyundai Alcazar, Creta, Venue, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

- Hyundai India joins the bandwagon to increase prices in January 2022

- Prices of the Elantra, Tucson, and Kona Electric remain unchanged

Hyundai India has hiked the prices across its product range with effect from January 2022. The company joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Skoda, Toyota, and Volkswagen, all of which have increased the prices with the arrival of the new year.

The Hyundai Alcazar receives the most significant price hike, as the model is now dearer by up to Rs 22,000, depending on the choice of variant. The price increase for the Santro ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 17,400, while the Grand i10 Nios and Aura are now expensive by up to Rs 7,300.

The best-seller for the brand, the Hyundai Creta has witnessed a price rise of up to Rs 7,000, while the i20 (including the N-Line), will now cost up to Rs 6,800 more. The hike for the Venue and Verna are up to an amount of Rs 4,100 and Rs 4,000, respectively. The carmaker has not changed the prices of models such as the Kona Electric, Tucson, and the Elantra. Hyundai is expected to launch a range of updated SUVs in India later this year, and all the details are available here.