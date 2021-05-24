CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    123 Views
    Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - Now in pictures

    Volkswagen's this year’s plan of launching four SUVs in India seems very much on schedule. And, in spite of there being delays due to the pandemic. The T-Roc’s deliveries have begun, the AllSpace will follow suit, and then, the Taigun will also make its debut. The fourth SUV is the five-seater Tiguan facelift that has already been listed on the carmaker's site. Here are a few images of the same.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Front Three Quarter

    Most of the updates to the new Tiguan are at the front. This includes a new sporty bumper, tweaked grille design, and sleek headlamps. Its DRLs, too, remain identical to the model globally on sale. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    New alloys make for the changes on the side profile and subtle changes at the back include LED tail lamps. And lest we forget, VW plans to offer IQ light technology with adaptive control.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Headlight

    Its top-spec model will get a sunroof that gives us a sneak peek of the interior here. The overall layout and design remain unchanged save for small bits that add to the much-needed appeal.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Sunroof/Moonroof

    For example, Volkswagen has replaced the conventional rotary knobs of air-con controls to a touch-pad, which we've seen on the international model currently on sale.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Steering Wheel

    Even, the digital instrument cluster behind the newly designed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and many such note-worthy features will make it to the India-spec model.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Music System

    What’s more, even the centrally placed touchscreen display is expected to be larger, will get more features for the entertainment needs, and will come with connected tech as well.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Engine Shot

    Also, in line with the no-diesel strategy, we will only have the 188bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Like before, it will continue to get the AWD system.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Nexon Tectonic Blue colour discontinued

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - Now in pictures