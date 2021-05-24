Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan facelift - Now in pictures

Volkswagen's this year’s plan of launching four SUVs in India seems very much on schedule. And, in spite of there being delays due to the pandemic. The T-Roc’s deliveries have begun, the AllSpace will follow suit, and then, the Taigun will also make its debut. The fourth SUV is the five-seater Tiguan facelift that has already been listed on the carmaker's site. Here are a few images of the same.

Most of the updates to the new Tiguan are at the front. This includes a new sporty bumper, tweaked grille design, and sleek headlamps. Its DRLs, too, remain identical to the model globally on sale.

New alloys make for the changes on the side profile and subtle changes at the back include LED tail lamps. And lest we forget, VW plans to offer IQ light technology with adaptive control.

Its top-spec model will get a sunroof that gives us a sneak peek of the interior here. The overall layout and design remain unchanged save for small bits that add to the much-needed appeal.

For example, Volkswagen has replaced the conventional rotary knobs of air-con controls to a touch-pad, which we've seen on the international model currently on sale.

Even, the digital instrument cluster behind the newly designed steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and many such note-worthy features will make it to the India-spec model.

What’s more, even the centrally placed touchscreen display is expected to be larger, will get more features for the entertainment needs, and will come with connected tech as well.

Also, in line with the no-diesel strategy, we will only have the 188bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Like before, it will continue to get the AWD system.