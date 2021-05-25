Ford F-150 Lightning receives 44,500 bookings within 48 hours

- F-150 Lightning can be reserved with a $100 deposit in the U.S.

- Available in two variants and two battery packs

American automobile giant Ford unveiled the all-electric F-150 Lightning truck on 20 May 2021 as well as opened the reservations for the electric pick-up. After just 48 hours of the unveiling, Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted that the all-new electric truck has received more than 44,500 bookings within 48 hours and the number is still growing.

The F-150 Lightning comes with two battery packs - a standard range and an extended range. The standard one is claimed to provide about 370km of range whereas the long-range version is projected to travel 450km on a full charge. Moreover, the price of an entry-level commercial purpose model starts at 39,974 USD while a mid-level XLT version, dedicated for comfort and modern features starts at 52,974 USD before any federal or state tax.

Inside, the modern pick-up truck is equipped with a fully digital cockpit and other bells and whistles. Similarly, there is the same 15.5-inch huge vertical display as the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It also gets advanced driver assistance features.

The F-150 is a prominent member of the F family of trucks. The first-generation F-150 was showcased in the late 50s and now Ford has revealed the next level F-150 Lightning which will support the future green transportation. Ford says that this truck is a pillar of our 22 billion USD worldwide electric vehicle strategy.