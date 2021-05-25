Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4M launched in India at Rs 57.3 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 302bhp and 400Nm

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has further expanded its AMG portfolio in India with the launch of the AMG GLA 35 4M in India at Rs 57.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is worth noting that this is an introductory price and is valid till 30 June and the prices will be revised by up to Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 July, 2021. The newly launched Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4M is the 13th CKD model and the third AMG model to be introduced in the product portfolio.

The AMG GLA 35 4M is available in five colour options, such as – Polar White, Iridium Silver, Mountain Grey, Cosmos Black, and Denim Blue. Additionally, the vehicle can be had in one ‘on-request colour option’, Patagonia Red. All the cars would be with black DINAMICA microfibre upholstery along with aluminium trim. The fascia is adorned with vertically stacked slats with chrome, AMG bumper with flics on the air intakes, and other AMG specific design elements. The company claims that the latest technology Multibeam headlamps add more character to the sleek sloping front.

The strong shoulder lines are flanked by the large 19-inch wheels. The shorter overhangs in the front and the rear claim to offer more space to the occupants. The rear end gets sporty details in the form of a rear spoiler, two twin diffusers for efficient aerodynamics, and LED tail lamps. Additionally, the round exhaust with chrome and curtain elements in the bumper enhance its sharp characteristics.

As for the interior, the vehicle features a flat-bottom steering wheel, twin digital displays (widescreen), and attractive diffusers for a modern look. The ergonomically contoured sport seats are wrapped in DINAMICA microfibre with red stitching, to complement its sporty character. The latest AMG gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the latest software version in the new telematics generation MBUX (NTG6). Additional feature highlights include - the Mercedes Me Connected services, Burmester surround sound system, and keyless Go package.

Mechanically, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4M is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 302bhp and 400Nm of torque between 3,000 – 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to the 8G-DCT transmission which powers all four-wheels. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.