2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched in India; prices start at Rs 42.10 lakh

- Available with 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine

- Introductory prices to end on 30 June, 2021

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-new GLA in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed crossover is priced slightly above the recently launched A-Class Limousine and is offered with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The introductory prices are applicable only till 30 June, 2021 and will be escalated by up to Rs 1.5 lakh from 1 July, 2021.

Appearance-wise, the 2021 GLA is now taller and bigger than the previous generation model. This gives it the much-needed SUV appeal that lacked a bit in the older model. Up front, there is a single slat horizontal grille flanked by revised LED headlamps. The clusters also get redesigned integrated daytime running lights as well. Although the fog lamps have been given a miss, the front bumper now sports a bone-like pattern along with a three-box bash plate at the bottom. The GLA sits on a comfortable set of 18-inch alloy wheels surrounded by squared-off wheel arches. The rear gets the familiar sleek LED tail lamps. The split units narrow down towards the boot lid in a typical Mercedes fashion. The lower half gets heavy plastic cladding with a touch of chrome that lends it a sporty look.

Inside, the cabin of this 2021 GLA has been revamped to be in line with the bigger siblings in the family. Taking the centre stage is the two-screen setup measuring 10.25-inch each for the infotainment and the driver’s instrument cluster. The touchscreen system is powered by the NTG6 generation of MBUX with the latest software and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Meanwhile, the Progressive trims get the Beige and Black upholstery with an open walnut combination on the dashboard. To meet the modern requirements, the GLA also packs in ‘Mercedes Me’ connected services that include Alexa voice assistant, remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start, speed alert, and geo-fencing among the many. Other features include electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, wireless smartphone charging, two-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the standard GLA can be had with one petrol and one diesel engine. The new 1.3-litre petrol is tuned to develop 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the potent 2.0-litre diesel motor puts out 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. The latter can is also available with an all-wheel-drive configuration. The petrol guise is mated to a seven-speed DCT while the diesel version gets an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA:

GLA 200 - Rs. 42.10 lakh

GLA 220d - Rs. 43.70 lakh

GLA 220d 4M - Rs. 46.70 lakh

AMG GLA 35 4M - Rs.57.30 lakh