BMW XM goes around ‘Ring in production body

BMW showcased the XM Concept last year as not only a design study but as a prospective model under the M Division. When it will go into production, the XM would be the first dedicated M offering more than four decades after the M1 was discontinued.

Expected to arrive by the end of this year, the XM carries over the basic silhouette and the styling of the concept car as seen under the thin veil. There’s a large gaping grille upfront which is more angular than the one you see on production-going BMWs. There's a split-headlamp design up front and a uniquely stacked-up trapezoidal quad-exhaust at the back.

When it goes into production, the XM will have an all-electric powertrain. Although exact details of the battery pack and motor setup are unavailable at the moment, we could expect close to 650 horsepower and 900Nm of output. Other versions will also join in later offering more power (as much as 750 horsepower) or less power (about 500 horsepower) apart from a reported V8-powered version.

We could expect production to commence by end of 2022 with market delivery beginning sometime next year. India-debut is also expected promptly after the global sales commence.