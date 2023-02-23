2023 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition revealed globally

- First M performance models to get 48V mild-hybrid tech

- The performance SUVs are set to go on sale in the summer of this year

Earlier this month, BMW pulled the covers off its updated X5 and X6 facelift for the global market. Now, the German automaker has unveiled the X5 M and X6 M Competition which are set to go under on sale in the summer of 2023. With this update, the engines of these SUVs get hybrid tech, and both of them have been bestowed with new matrix LED headlights along with many more cosmetic changes.

The SUV duo becomes the first M performance models to make use of a 48V mild-hybrid tech. At the heart of the SUVs remains a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine churning out 617bhp and 750Nm of torque, which is the same output as the outgoing models. However, the electric motor paired with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission unit adds 12bhp to the overall power output.

BMW claims the SUVs can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250kmph. However, with the optional M Driver’s pack, one can opt for an increased top speed of 290kmph.

Other changes include the Active M Differential at the rear axle, along with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system allowing for better drifts. Then the Competitions also get quicker steering racks, stiffer springs, tweaked brakes, and more.

To distinguish them from their respective standard models, the performance SUVs get muscular bodywork, new matrix LED headlights, a larger blacked-out kidney grille, an ambient light bar with the M logo on the inside, M leather-wrapped steering wheel, carbon-fibre paddle shifters, and an M Mode button on the centre console to select drive modes.